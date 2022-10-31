Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.27. 23,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

