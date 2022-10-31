Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.27. 23,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.