Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 272,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

