Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,092.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,265.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,230.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 212,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shopify Trading Up 3.3 %

About Shopify

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 1,226,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,714,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

