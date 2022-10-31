Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,197 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 484,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

