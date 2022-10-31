Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

