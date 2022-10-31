Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 151,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

