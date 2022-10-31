Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 549 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $168.13. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

