Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,281. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

