Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 293,549 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3,521.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $22.04.

