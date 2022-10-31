Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

