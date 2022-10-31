Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $204.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

