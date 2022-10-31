Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 910 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $420.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.61.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,582 shares of company stock worth $9,842,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

