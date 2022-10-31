Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,683 call options.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

