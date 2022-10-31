StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.26 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

