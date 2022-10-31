StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.