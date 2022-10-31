StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFRX. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

