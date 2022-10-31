StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Strong-Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. 149,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,341. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
