StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Strong-Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. 149,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,341. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

