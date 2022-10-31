StockNews.com Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to “Sell”

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ORC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 965,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

