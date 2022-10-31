StockNews.com Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to “Sell”

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
ORC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 965,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.