Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Director Buys $999,999.00 in Stock

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

