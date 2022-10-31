Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Strong has a total market capitalization of $938,474.02 and $112,225.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00033258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.31312939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

