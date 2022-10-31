Strong Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Strong has a total market cap of $970,945.49 and $119,168.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for about $7.02 or 0.00033784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

