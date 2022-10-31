Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 20.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

