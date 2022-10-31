Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36. Stryker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Stryker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

