Substratum Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,970.44 and $42.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,429.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004243 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00044766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007288 USD and is down -14.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.