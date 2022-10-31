Substratum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $323,841.03 and approximately $80.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007288 USD and is down -14.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

