Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,327 shares of company stock worth $4,570,940 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagefield Capital LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $25,390,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

