Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,940 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.