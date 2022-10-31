Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIOVF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

