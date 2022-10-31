Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.