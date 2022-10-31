Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.28.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
