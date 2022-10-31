TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Shares Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 63,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
TAG Oil Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.
About TAG Oil
TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.
