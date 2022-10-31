TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 3.8 %

TASK opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.