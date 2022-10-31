TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF stock remained flat at $139.12 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

