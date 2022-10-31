TD Securities Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.10. 80,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

