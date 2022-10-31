TD Securities Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.
TFI International Stock Performance
NYSE TFII traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.10. 80,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
