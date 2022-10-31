TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 15,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 199,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

