Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.85.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.87. 1,292,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,885. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

