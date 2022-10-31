Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $66.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 3.1 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.