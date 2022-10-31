Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.21. 259,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.73 and its 200-day moving average is $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

