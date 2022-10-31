Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,883. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $240.61. 15,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

