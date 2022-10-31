Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NYSE:TEX traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,416. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

