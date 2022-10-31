TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $372.84 million and $24.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00092745 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069465 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015196 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025855 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000278 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,163,752 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
