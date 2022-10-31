Teucrium Wheat Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,509 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 5,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 183,913 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WEAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 141,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,222. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.