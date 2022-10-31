Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

