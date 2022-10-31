The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,468 ($41.90) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

