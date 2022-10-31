The Debt Box Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $14.67 or 0.00071982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

