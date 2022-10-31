The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $206.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.48 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

