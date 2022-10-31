The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

