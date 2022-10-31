The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

