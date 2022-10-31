The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.80. 281,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

