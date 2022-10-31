Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,166. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

