Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

